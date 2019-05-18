Latest update May 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

KFC supports Fisherman Masters for NY Independence Cup

May 18, 2019

KFC has thrown their support behind Fisherman Masters cricket team who will be participating in the New York Softball Cricket Le

Mrs. Khamwantie Singh (left) accepts the cheque from Latifah Phoenix.

ague Independence Cup next month. Latifah Phoenix HR Clerk presented a Cheque to Mrs. Khamwantie Singh owner of the team, at a presentation Ceremony held at the KFC head office, 8-10 Vlissingen Road, Georgetown. The duo wished the team well in this Venture and urged them to make Guyana proud. Mrs. Singh expressed gratitude to KFC who always play a major part in sports and other activities in Guyana.
Marketing Manager for the Fisherman Masters cricket team Zameer Hassan is calling on the public to support the Raffle which costs $200 per ticket. Patrons will have a chance to win smart tv, cell phone, grocery hamper and phone credit. The drawing will be held the 2nd of June at Malteenoes Sports Club. Anyone willing to come on board can contact Hassan on 601-3917 or 692-7023.

