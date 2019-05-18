Jagdeo couldn’t buy Baygon or toilet paper without a comment

De government had a big story in de CCJ. Was one big argument and confusion about majority and things like dat. Ever since Charranrass vote and cause confusion in de government, was nuff running.

De matter go to de High Court and then to de Appeal Court. Now was time to go to de CCJ. Dem boys wanted to know if was a fashion contest and de contestants got to get support. Li’l Joe even tell dem reporters dat Soulja Bai believe dat de judges in de court woulda sit down and see who got interest in de matter.

Dat is how de government end up paying fuh five ministers. One of dem come back de same day but de others had a ball. Dem didn’t stay in a hotel like Sleep-in and dem didn’t stay far from de CCJ, suh it had to be a big shot hotel.

Wha mek dem boys eye open big was when a reporter ask who send dem Ministers to Trinidad. Li’l Joe admit dat de government pay and he explain why. When anodda reporter ask Soulja Bai son-in-law de same question and tell him how de PPP seh dem wasting money, he tell de reporter how de PPP petty.

But de same government, when it was in opposition, use to question Jagdeo even about de tin of Baygon dat he buy. And if he buy four roll of toilet paper instead of one, was a big thing. When he fly to Florida after he did get belly-wuk, de same Coalition want to know who pay. Nobody didn’t tell dem dat dem petty.

De cheerleaders who go to Trinidad didn’t help Basil de Willie. Dem sit down and nobody couldn’t see dem because dem was sitting behind a post. In short, dem was hiding because dem was embarrassed when dem judge start to question Basil de Willie. Dem come home.

Talk half and realise dat it’s a case of six of one and half a dozen of de odda.