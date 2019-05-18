Guyana Carnival 7’s Rugby STAG Beer, Let’s Bet Sports on board

STAG Trinidad Northern Rugby Football Club will headline tomorrow’s Guyana Carnival 7s Rugby tournament, which is set for the Georget

own Football Club (GFC) Ground, from 13:00hrs.

The tournament which is in its second year, will see Ansa McAl behind their STAG Beer brand as the title sponsor, while the Guyana Lottery Company’s Let’s Bet Sports, Pepsi and Ramps Logistics are the other major sponsors.

The STAG Beer-sponsored Trinidadian Rugby Club, one of the Twin Island Public’s oldest in the sport, will be competing in Guyana for the very first time, and will face the likes of Panthers, defending champions Pepsi Hornets, Caribs and the Guyana Police Force.

Pepsi Hornets are expected to be boosted by the likes of Abdullah Silverton, arguably one of the best players in Trinidad, and Blaise Bailey, returning from the United States. However, the organiser felt the visitors will be the team to beat along with the youthful Panthers unit.

Rawle Toney, Vice President of the Pepsi Hornets Rugby Club and one of the principals behind the tournament, stated all is set for the second edition of the only sporting event on the Guyana Carnival Calendar.

Toney indicated players will want to use the tournament to fine tune their skills ahead of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens tournament in July.

Meanwhile, Ansa McAl’s STAG Beer Brand Manager Nigel Worrell made a presentation to Pepsi Hornets Treasurer Roger Perreira at the company’s Beterverwagting (BV) headquarters.

According to Worrell, the sponsorship once against demonstrates Ansa McAl’s continued commitment to sports, and in this case, sports tourism, since the tournament will feature teams and players from outside of Guyana.

Worrell noted that the company will continue to support the STAG Beer Carnival 7’s and encourages everyone to head down to the GFC Ground on Sunday to support the event.

The tournament will mark Let’s Bet Sports’ first time sponsoring Rugby and the company already said that they’re looking forward to working closely in helping to push the sport.