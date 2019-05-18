Guyana beat Belize to end 2019 CBSC Group D campaign on a high El Salvador wins group

Latest update May 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Guyana’s Beach Soccer team ended its 2019 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship with a 3-2 win aga
inst Belize in Group D on Thursday last in Mexico.
The ‘Golden Jaguars’ of the Beach were led by Shane Luckie bagging a brace to pace his side to the win.
Guyana had lost its first match to El Salvador 4-8 after which they went down to Guadeloupe 0-2 on penalty kicks after regulation time had ended 3-3. The Guyanese scored a total of ten (10) goals in the three matches played whilst conceding thirteen (13).
Meanwhile, El Salvador was commanding in its 8-1 win over Guadeloupe which ensured they ended top in Group D. Agustin Ruiz notched a hat-trick for the Cuscatlecos and was joined by five different scorers in a victory that gave El Salvador a perfect 3W-0D-0L record in the group stage.
Despite the defeat, Guadeloupe has also reached the Knockout Round thanks to its second-place finish in the group.
