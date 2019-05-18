Latest update May 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FA SemisRivers View oppose Lazio today

Omar Persaud and Mark Hoyte scored a goal each to guide Lazio FC to victory over Agatash United FC, 2-0, the result sealed Lazio’

Omar Persaud and Mark Hoyte – Lazio FC

s place in the semi finals of the Bartica leg of the GFF/KFC Under-20 knockout tournament.
Both Lazio goals came in the first half of a scruffy encounter on a rain-soaked pitch. While chances were created at both ends, it was Coach Sherwin Da Silva’s boys who finished early to go ahead in the match.
But in the depth of the game, Aston Simmons came up big with a late goal for Agatash United to inspire a fight back before time was called.
One semi final match was contested yesterday afternoon at the Bartica Secondary School ground between Rising Stars and Potaro Strikers, the other would be contested today between Rivers View and Lazio FC.
The respective winners will collide in the final with the winner from this match earning the right to represent the Bartica Football Association in the National Playoffs.

New 2019