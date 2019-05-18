Attorney General targeted in social media attack

Attorney General Basil Williams says he has come under attack by the political opposition. Williams is being accused of sexual, verbal, emotional, mental and physiological abuse of the staff of that Ministry.

An unsigned letter circulating on social media stated that people were said to be scared of coming out and supporting the allegations. It advised against people contacting some of the people identified.

This letter was sparked by statements Williams made at the Caribbean Court of Justice. The Attorney General was leading a team to the Trinidad-based CCJ to challenge the contention by the opposition that the no-confidence motion was valid.

In his address to the judicial panel in Trinidad, Williams accused the opposition People’s Progressive Party of creating and presiding over a narco-state.

This comment so incensed the PPP that it immediately caused the letter appearing on the social media to be distributed.

The letter, unsigned as it is, contained serious allegations designed to attack Williams’s character. The only material that appears to be credible are the names of 19 lawyers who worked in the advice and litigation department of the Attorney General’s Chambers.

To date, there has been one challenge to the unsigned letter. It was reported that, “Mr. Fang-at-Fat (sic), Chief Parliamentary Counsel was not immune from this type of abuse.”

In a response that was published in the local newspapers, Mr. Charles Fung-a-Fat, Chief Parliamentary Counsel, stated that if he failed “to respond to this falsehood and not seek to correct it, I would be neglecting my moral duty and bring the office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel into disrepute.”

He said, “This falsehood has made me anxious that it could be possibly be entertained and believed by the people of Guyana, and more particularly, the Head of State.”

Asked to comment on the unsigned missive, Williams said that no one has ever accused him of sexual misconduct. He said that he has not been the only Government Minister that is being attacked at this time. He said that the mature media simply ignored the letter on social media except for a media house that queried whether Williams was being investigated. The answer to that query was that the issue has not even reached the ears of the Government.

Meanwhile, during a press conference held by the Alliance For Change yesterday, Cathy Hughes was asked about the allegations made against the AG, and whether they have engaged Williams about them, to which she responded, “Our chairman [Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan] is in discussion and is investigating that situation.”