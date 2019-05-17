Latest update May 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

YBG NSBF Georgetown/ECD regionalsTournament resumes next weekend

May 17, 2019 Sports 0

Youth Basketball Guyana’s National Schools’ Basketball Festival which is currently in the Georgetown/East Coast Demerara regional zone, will

Play between Chase Academic Foundation and GTI (defence) in the under-14 category last Friday of the YBG NSBF Georgetown-East Coast Demerara regionals at CASH.

resume next weekend following a break from play this week. The tournmanet is being played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) and will be contested predominantly in the girls’ development and under-14 categories when play resumes next Friday and Saturday with four matches on each day.
These days will see initial play in the girls’ development category, while at the last game day, Bishops’ High, St. Rose’s High and defending champions Marian Academy; all registered victories in the the under-14 division.
The fixtures from May 24 to June 1 for the tournamnet that is being sponsored by Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, the National Sports Commission, Banks DIH and ExxonMobil, are below.
FIXTURES – MAY 24 TO JUNE 1, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Coach Daniels looking to develop sporting facility in E’bo

Coach Daniels looking to develop sporting facility in E’bo

May 17, 2019

With the aim of keeping the youths meaningfully occupied and producing quality athletes, the Daniels family, has embarked on developing a sporting facility at Zorg, Essequibo Coast. Apart from an...
Read More
YBG NSBF Georgetown/ECD regionalsTournament resumes next weekend

YBG NSBF Georgetown/ECD regionalsTournament...

May 17, 2019

Linden Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ CompetitionWho will amaze in tomorrow’s final?

Linden Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the...

May 17, 2019

Bailey all-round heroics leads No5 to comfortable win; Angel, Ramoo strike centuries

Bailey all-round heroics leads No5 to comfortable...

May 17, 2019

Woodpecker Junior National Squash TournamentOnly seven matches played on third night

Woodpecker Junior National Squash TournamentOnly...

May 17, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Bank FATimehri Panthers clash with neighbours Soesdyke Falcons to decide champs tomorrow

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Bank...

May 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019