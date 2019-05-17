YBG NSBF Georgetown/ECD regionalsTournament resumes next weekend

Youth Basketball Guyana’s National Schools’ Basketball Festival which is currently in the Georgetown/East Coast Demerara regional zone, will

resume next weekend following a break from play this week. The tournmanet is being played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) and will be contested predominantly in the girls’ development and under-14 categories when play resumes next Friday and Saturday with four matches on each day.

These days will see initial play in the girls’ development category, while at the last game day, Bishops’ High, St. Rose’s High and defending champions Marian Academy; all registered victories in the the under-14 division.

The fixtures from May 24 to June 1 for the tournamnet that is being sponsored by Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, the National Sports Commission, Banks DIH and ExxonMobil, are below.

FIXTURES – MAY 24 TO JUNE 1, 2019