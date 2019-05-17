Undercover cops to monitor nightclubs

Police in ‘D’ Division have extended the fight against the criminals, according to Divisional Commander, Edmond Cooper.

Just recently, the Commander vowed to up the ante against criminal elements in the West Demerara district.

He particularly emphasized that he would seek out and apprehend nightclub owners guilty of human trafficking and prostitution of females.

Hence just recently plainclothes detectives were deployed to investigate alleged cases of Westside businesses trafficking in young girls with promises of a better life and eventually luring them into prostitution.

The Commander was acting on allegations that there were nightclubs on the Westside that were taking young girls to work as waitresses and then enticing them into prostitution.

It is said that some of the women are lured from hinterland locations, and many were Cubans, Brazilians, or Venezuelans staying illegally in the country.

Cooper over the past weeks have beefed up security considerably, particularly in crime populated areas on the Westside. Bicycle patrols have been expanded in villages of La Parfaite Harmonie, Vreed-en-Hoop, Crane, Wales and other areas.

While this seemed to have been quite effective during the day, Cooper explained that his division has seen a significant decrease in crimes since January 2019, citing that this was as a result of increased vehicular patrols in location more prone to criminal activities.

He added that ranks will also be looking out for persons trading in the ‘ecstasy pills’ used by some persons to heighten sexual prowess, or decrease inhibitions.

He said that there has been an increase in cases of young girls being given the pills unknowingly (in alcoholic beverage) and being raped and taken advantage of in several other forms.

Just three nights ago a group of young men liming around the Demico Stabroek Outlet placed the same pill in a beverage which was given to a female security guard, one of them had befriend.

After about half an hour after, the woman began acting strangely. She stripped off her clothing, and walked around the entire Stabroek block, fully in the nude.

While the men had disappeared while this occurred, public spirited citizens had to summon an ambulance. When the ambulance arrived, attendants wrapped the woman in sheets and took her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Commander Cooper has vowed that his division will work assiduously to ensure the West Demerara District becomes one that is safe for citizens and visitors as well.