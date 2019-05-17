Rape and robbery suspect nabbedhours after escape from police station

Robbery and rape suspect, Kevin Wilkinson, was back in custody last night, hours after a brazen escape from the Cove and John Police Station.

The 23-year-old from Lot 271 Hope East,/ Enmore, East Coast Demerara, had escaped around 07.30 hrs after being arrested on suspicion of robbery and rape.

Kaieteur News understands that police were preparing to place him on an identification parade when the suspect requested to use a toilet.

While in the washroom, Wilkinson reportedly removed a few boards from a wall and slipped out of the station.

The Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wilkinson’s escape.

A sergeant and constable are presently under close arrest.