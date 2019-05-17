Linden Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ CompetitionWho will amaze in tomorrow’s final?

The fact that a new champion will be crowned is enough motivation for the two combatants, High Rollers and Amazings, to give the anticipated large turnout a fitting conclusion to this year’s Linden Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

Set to be played tomorrow evening at the Mackenzie Market tarmac, the two survivors of penalty shootouts in their respective semi-finals are promising a riveting showdown for the coveted title that goes with $400,000, winning trophy and an automatic berth to the national playoffs later this year.

The loser will go home with $150,000, trophy and a spot in the national playoffs, while the third and fourth place finishers win $100,000 and $75,000 respectively along with trophies.

High Rollers, slayers of defending champion Silver Bullets in their semi-final clash, should be brimming with confidence following their impressive performances.

Jehu Regis and Shane Haynes will most likely be the key for victory for High Rollers and they would be hoping to duplicate their form and win in regulation time.

On the other hand, Amazings have proven to be the most deadly in the penalty shootout and while they would be eager to settle things in regulation time, they certainly would not feel any discomfort if it goes to penalties to determine the outcome.

In the playoff for third place, dethroned champion Silver Bullets will no doubt be aiming to show the fans how unfortunate they were not to meet the final by closing the competition with a win.

They face a good Capital Storm team that will also want to prove that their last four loss was just as unfortunate.

However, before that there will be a few exhibition games where the winner will take home $60,000 and this segment is the appropriate precursor for the championship game.

Expected to be present are officials of Banks DIH Ltd including Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste, Branch Manager Shondel Easton among others.

Final

Amazings vs High Rollers

3rd Place

Silver Bullets vs Capital Storm