Latest update May 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jagdeo promises to release information on govt. corruption… creates Facebook page to get info on corruption from public servants

May 17, 2019 News 0

Bharrat Jagdeo, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, has claimed that he is sitting on information about instanc

PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo

es of corruption by the current coalition government, and that the party will release them to the public, soon.
He was, at the time, responding to an accusation by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, that the PPP hired US lobbying firm, Mercury Public Affairs LLC, to interfere with the integrity of Guyana’s electoral progress by creating targeted advertisements and spreading fake news on social media.
To the accusation, Jagdeo said, “Of course we will advertise, and we will advertise online. But it has nothing to do with Mercury.”
“I made it clear why we had to hire the firm,” he said, “to counter Government lies in Washington and to lobby for free and fair elections.”
Jagdeo said that there have been “hundreds of manifestations” of corruption in the four years this government has been in office, and that the PPP has played a role in exposing them to the public.
He said that the PPP exposed the Conflict of Interest scandal involving former Housing Minister Valerie Adams-Patterson and her husband – a contractor – Godfrey Yearwood. He also sought to take credit for “exposing (David) Patterson breaching the law” in relation to the procurement of a feasibility study on the potential Demerara River Crossing.
“So that is why we had to hire a firm abroad. But we will advertise and they know that we have a ton of information on the corrupt activities that they’re engaged in, which we will release over time. So they’re saying now that it’s fake news.”
Further, the Opposition Leader has announced that the PPP is working to create avenues through which persons, especially public servants, could report corruption by government, in confidence.
“A lot of them come here [at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition] and drop off stuff, from the public service.”
He said that persons may contact the PPP through the Facebook Page the party created, entitled “Corruption Watch 592” – “and the information received will be treated with anonymously”.
The Opposition Leader also provided a number through which persons could reach them on Whatsapp: 6536637.
He said that this is all important because people have been asking how they can share information on some of these purported corrupt practices, which “seem to have gotten worse after the No Confidence Motion” was voted on, the night of December 21, 2018.

More in this category

Sports

Coach Daniels looking to develop sporting facility in E’bo

Coach Daniels looking to develop sporting facility in E’bo

May 17, 2019

With the aim of keeping the youths meaningfully occupied and producing quality athletes, the Daniels family, has embarked on developing a sporting facility at Zorg, Essequibo Coast. Apart from an...
Read More
YBG NSBF Georgetown/ECD regionalsTournament resumes next weekend

YBG NSBF Georgetown/ECD regionalsTournament...

May 17, 2019

Linden Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ CompetitionWho will amaze in tomorrow’s final?

Linden Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the...

May 17, 2019

Bailey all-round heroics leads No5 to comfortable win; Angel, Ramoo strike centuries

Bailey all-round heroics leads No5 to comfortable...

May 17, 2019

Woodpecker Junior National Squash TournamentOnly seven matches played on third night

Woodpecker Junior National Squash TournamentOnly...

May 17, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Bank FATimehri Panthers clash with neighbours Soesdyke Falcons to decide champs tomorrow

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Bank...

May 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019