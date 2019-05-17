Jagdeo promises to release information on govt. corruption… creates Facebook page to get info on corruption from public servants

Bharrat Jagdeo, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, has claimed that he is sitting on information about instanc

es of corruption by the current coalition government, and that the party will release them to the public, soon.

He was, at the time, responding to an accusation by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, that the PPP hired US lobbying firm, Mercury Public Affairs LLC, to interfere with the integrity of Guyana’s electoral progress by creating targeted advertisements and spreading fake news on social media.

To the accusation, Jagdeo said, “Of course we will advertise, and we will advertise online. But it has nothing to do with Mercury.”

“I made it clear why we had to hire the firm,” he said, “to counter Government lies in Washington and to lobby for free and fair elections.”

Jagdeo said that there have been “hundreds of manifestations” of corruption in the four years this government has been in office, and that the PPP has played a role in exposing them to the public.

He said that the PPP exposed the Conflict of Interest scandal involving former Housing Minister Valerie Adams-Patterson and her husband – a contractor – Godfrey Yearwood. He also sought to take credit for “exposing (David) Patterson breaching the law” in relation to the procurement of a feasibility study on the potential Demerara River Crossing.

“So that is why we had to hire a firm abroad. But we will advertise and they know that we have a ton of information on the corrupt activities that they’re engaged in, which we will release over time. So they’re saying now that it’s fake news.”

Further, the Opposition Leader has announced that the PPP is working to create avenues through which persons, especially public servants, could report corruption by government, in confidence.

“A lot of them come here [at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition] and drop off stuff, from the public service.”

He said that persons may contact the PPP through the Facebook Page the party created, entitled “Corruption Watch 592” – “and the information received will be treated with anonymously”.

The Opposition Leader also provided a number through which persons could reach them on Whatsapp: 6536637.

He said that this is all important because people have been asking how they can share information on some of these purported corrupt practices, which “seem to have gotten worse after the No Confidence Motion” was voted on, the night of December 21, 2018.