Jagdeo flip flops on Greenidge’s appointment.. says Roopnaraine and Gaskin don’t have technical expertise for their appointments

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo does not seem to have made up his mind about whether former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Green

idge, has a role in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During a press conference last week, Jagdeo said that he had read about the President’s intention to retain Greenidge at the Ministry, and that he agreed with the decision. He had noted that with Guyana’s current qualm with its neighbour Venezuela, and the country’s newfound wealth depending on the protection of its territorial integrity, it would be best to keep Greenidge at the Ministry.

Even this week, he said, “I supported his retention for the purpose of ensuring continuity on the border matter, which is a matter that we don’t treat in a political fashion.”

But, this week, the Opposition Leader sang a different tune.

He said, “[Greenidge] has become the Foreign Secretary with responsibility for the Department of Frontiers and Territorial Integrity, and Department of Trade and Economic Cooperation.”

“So what is the portfolio of the Minister?” he asked.

“And what happens to the Director General? What is that person’s portfolio now?”

“In the UK, the Foreign Secretary is the Minister,” Jagdeo said, referring to the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Jeremy Hunt.

Jagdeo expressed his concern that Greenidge’s appointment clouds the portfolios of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Director General.

As for the recent appointments of the other two dual citizens, Dominic Gaskin and Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine, he is not satisfied with their positioning either.

Gaskin has been appointed Director of Manufacturing and Marketing within the Ministry of Business.

Jagdeo asked, “What are his skills to be a Director of Manufacturing and Marketing? As far as I know, he has absolutely no technical qualification there. There should be a technical position.”

He said that appointments in a technical position should be done with a competitive process, and that that’s not what happened.

Roopnaraine has been appointed Director of Public Service Training.

On that appointment, Jagdeo said, “We have the same issue here. Rupert has not functioned a single day in government, just another sinecure position. This is precisely what we’re saying. This cabal looks out for itself.”