Hairdresser stealing electricity right under the nose of GPL

A recent hairdressers’ brawl was what revealed just recently that several salons were illegally obtaining electricity, and just a few meters of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) office at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara.

Credible sources yesterday told this publication that hairdressers who operated salons in the location have been stealing electricity for months now, a fact none of the GPL employees close by seemed to be aware of.

One source informed that the illegal wires were set up behind the salons, and were well concealed. Kaieteur News was informed, however, that the illegal connections can be accessed by opening a well concealed gate behind the structures.

Some sources noted that hairdressers there had paid a group of experienced young men to hook up the illegal wires. One source even indicated that amongst them was a man who was directly affiliated to the GPL entity at Vreed-en-Hoop.

According to reports, a rivalry recently erupted between the hairdressers when one refused to share electricity with the other. This sparked a heated argument. It was then when one very angry woman spilled the beans.

This led to the woman directing onlookers, and reportedly one GPL employee to the wires behind the buildings.

Yesterday when the Vreed-en-Hoop GPL office was contacted for a comment, a representative there informed that while she was not too acquainted with the matter, there would be an immediate investigation.

Over 1,300 Berbicians were caught stealing electricity in 2014 according to reports from GPL.

The theft of electricity is widespread, especially in the rural areas of the country where there is hardly any proper monitoring of the system. A report issued some time ago stated that electricity theft along with power losses due to line resistance was costing GPL an estimated US$2 million per month.

Reports had also suggested that estimated more than 50,000 homes and about 20 percent of businesses are fuelled by electricity theft.