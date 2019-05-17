GPHC continues celebrations for Nurses’ Week-Outstanding nurses rewarded

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday continued its celebrations for International Nurses’ Week, with an Award Ceremony and Lunch at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street.

Seated at the head table were the members of the board including Board Chairperson Ms. Kesaundra Alves; Chief Executive Officer, Retired Brigadier George Lewis; and Deputy CEO Ms. Elizabeth Gonsalves.

The programme commenced with Ms. Althea Bristol-Ward, the Manager, giving the welcome and going straight into the programme.

Remarks were delivered by Assistant Director of Nursing Services Ms. Celeste Gordon and Deputy Chief Nursing Officer Ms. Nalini Dass.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gonsalves, said that “hand washing is one of the greatest ways of making sure that good hygiene is practised in your care delivery.”

She went on to say that documentation was important as it kept an order to things. “Today the delivery of healthcare continues to change and you can help that change by proper documentation.”

The nurses were encouraged to work hard and to always be courteous and kind to their wards as patients may not always be cheerful but they can change that. They were also reminded that it is their duty to nurture, and in doing so they may just be there with a patient for a minute but they would make a lifetime impression.

Following her were Cleopatra Burke, Principal Tutor Georgetown School of Nursing; Kesaundra Alves, Chairperson of the Board of Directors; and Dr. Holly Alexander and they all echoed the previous sentiments.

Following all those words of encouragement and wisdom, was the awards ceremony and quite a few were awarded from the Medical Block, Nalisha Thornhill and Carissa Banfield received a cash voucher and a gift voucher respectively for their hard work.

Carol Trotz was awarded for aiding the delivery of the triplets in 2019, and Angelica Marks was awarded the Most Improved Nurse in the Maternity Section.