Govt. appoints new Boards of Directors

Latest update May 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, revealed yesterday that Cabinet approved the appointments of several new Boards of Directors.
At the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Berkley Wickham was appointed as the Chairman with his Vice Chair being Mark Bender. The other members are Trevor Baird, Bernard Lord, Duane Griffith, Thomas Nestor and Anala Grant-Williams.
With respect to the Value Added Tax (VAT) Appellate Tribunal, Ronald Burch-Smith was appointed Chairman. He will be supported on the Board by Pamela Briggs, Nizam Ali, John Seeram and Trevor Bowen.
Harmon also revealed that the new Chairman of the Guyana Power Light is Economist Rawle Lucas.
He will be joined by Reggie Bhagwandin, Kirk Hollingsworth, Morsha Johnson-Francis, Gillian Pollard, Elena Trim, and Komal Ramnauth.
GPL he said has a seat that is reserved for a nominee of the parliamentary opposition.
May 17, 2019With the aim of keeping the youths meaningfully occupied and producing quality athletes, the Daniels family, has embarked on developing a sporting facility at Zorg, Essequibo Coast. Apart from an...
May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019
I grew up very rough in south Georgetown. Fights were common. I don’t think I ever won one. A scrawny kid like me could... more
A man was brutally attacked in his home at La Parfaite Harmonie. He was left in a bloody state and was only saved when one... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As territorial claims go, Guatemala’s claim to all – every square inch – of Belize... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]