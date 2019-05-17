Govt. appoints new Boards of Directors

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, revealed yesterday that Cabinet approved the appointments of several new Boards of Directors.

At the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Berkley Wickham was appointed as the Chairman with his Vice Chair being Mark Bender. The other members are Trevor Baird, Bernard Lord, Duane Griffith, Thomas Nestor and Anala Grant-Williams.

With respect to the Value Added Tax (VAT) Appellate Tribunal, Ronald Burch-Smith was appointed Chairman. He will be supported on the Board by Pamela Briggs, Nizam Ali, John Seeram and Trevor Bowen.

Harmon also revealed that the new Chairman of the Guyana Power Light is Economist Rawle Lucas.

He will be joined by Reggie Bhagwandin, Kirk Hollingsworth, Morsha Johnson-Francis, Gillian Pollard, Elena Trim, and Komal Ramnauth.

GPL he said has a seat that is reserved for a nominee of the parliamentary opposition.