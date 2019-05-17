Latest update May 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. appoints new Boards of Directors

May 17, 2019 News 0

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, revealed yesterday that Cabinet approved the appointments of several new Boards of Directors.
At the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Berkley Wickham was appointed as the Chairman with his Vice Chair being Mark Bender. The other members are Trevor Baird, Bernard Lord, Duane Griffith, Thomas Nestor and Anala Grant-Williams.
With respect to the Value Added Tax (VAT) Appellate Tribunal, Ronald Burch-Smith was appointed Chairman. He will be supported on the Board by Pamela Briggs, Nizam Ali, John Seeram and Trevor Bowen.
Harmon also revealed that the new Chairman of the Guyana Power Light is Economist Rawle Lucas.
He will be joined by Reggie Bhagwandin, Kirk Hollingsworth, Morsha Johnson-Francis, Gillian Pollard, Elena Trim, and Komal Ramnauth.
GPL he said has a seat that is reserved for a nominee of the parliamentary opposition.

More in this category

Sports

Coach Daniels looking to develop sporting facility in E’bo

Coach Daniels looking to develop sporting facility in E’bo

May 17, 2019

With the aim of keeping the youths meaningfully occupied and producing quality athletes, the Daniels family, has embarked on developing a sporting facility at Zorg, Essequibo Coast. Apart from an...
Read More
YBG NSBF Georgetown/ECD regionalsTournament resumes next weekend

YBG NSBF Georgetown/ECD regionalsTournament...

May 17, 2019

Linden Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ CompetitionWho will amaze in tomorrow’s final?

Linden Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the...

May 17, 2019

Bailey all-round heroics leads No5 to comfortable win; Angel, Ramoo strike centuries

Bailey all-round heroics leads No5 to comfortable...

May 17, 2019

Woodpecker Junior National Squash TournamentOnly seven matches played on third night

Woodpecker Junior National Squash TournamentOnly...

May 17, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Bank FATimehri Panthers clash with neighbours Soesdyke Falcons to decide champs tomorrow

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Bank...

May 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019