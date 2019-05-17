Former NFMU head responds to Govt statement

Former Managing Director of the now defunct National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU), Valmikki Singh, has responded to a statement that the

Ministry of Public Telecommunications sent out, implying that he is not interested in working for the Telecoms Agency, the body that has replaced the NFMU.

The statement read that the terminated staff members of the NFMU are subjects of a process designed to give them hiring priority in the Telecoms body. It also stated of the 18 former NFMU staffers, two of them had not indicated their interest to be rehired, and that that duo included Singh.

Singh has explained that he means to provide clarity about the statement by Government which seems to say that he did not heed recommendations by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications and apply for a position in the Telecommunications Agency.

He said that he met with the Permanent Secretary of the Telecommunications Ministry, Derrick Cummings, and the staff of the NFMU on March 27, for the PS to announce the dissolution of the NFMU slated for May 10, as well as positions they could express interest in.

Given his “20+ years of regulatory experience”, Singh said that he asked the PS, “Do you see a role for me in the Telecommunications Agency?”

Cummings reportedly responded, “I need to discuss this with the Minister.”

“After some discussion on this response, it was agreed that we would meet in two days,” Singh said.

When he met with Cummings on April 29, he said Cummings informed him that he still has not got a chance to discuss his role in the Telecommunications Agency with the Minister.

“To date, the PS of the MoPT has not indicated if he has since had that opportunity to discuss the matter with the Minister.”

Singh said that he had a discussion with the Director of the Telecommunications Agency with its Director on May 10. His potential role in the agency was raised, and he said that that is currently being explored.

The development of the Agency is finally in motion after the Telecommunications (Amendment) Bill was passed in 2016 to liberalise the fixed line telephone market, among other things.

A number of telephone and cable companies are getting ready to take advantage of the liberalisation, and the telecoms sector is expected to be a key driver of the economy, when liberalisation comes into play.