Cops smash US counterfeit ring-foreigner among four held

Police have smashed a counterfeiting ring that has been circulating counterfeit US currency.

Crime Chief Lynden Alves confirmed, yesterday, that police have seized a quantity of the counterfeit notes and that a foreigner and three others have been detained at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Two of the suspects were held earlier in the week and the other two were detained on Wednesday.

Alves said that the victims that have come forward so far are from Georgetown.

“We have to seek legal advice and hope to have a response by (today),” he said.

According to the Crime Chief, once they are charged, police are likely to release the photographs of the alleged fraudsters.

It is hoped that other victims will recognize them and contact the police.

The scam appears to have been going on for several weeks.

A vendor recalled being approached by a woman who offered to pay her in US currency. She later discovered that the notes were counterfeit.

Some of the victims were fleeced millions of dollars. The police action will see some of the fraudsters heading to court today.