Corpse in shallow grave…Cops granted extension to further detain confessed killer

The High Court has granted police a further 72 hours to detain Ryan Sugrim, who allegedly buried his wife in a shallow grave after shooting her in the

Zaila Sugrim

head.
Crime Chief Lyndon Alves confirmed this development, which comes in the wake of comments by another senior official of the need to ensure there is a solid case before police institute charges.
On Wednesday, police said that the 38-year-old businessman had confessed to

A battered Zaila Sugrim in December 2018

killing his wife, Zaila Sugrim.
A postmortem revealed that she had been shot in the head.
A .32 warhead was reportedly extracted from the corpse during the autopsy.
Police confirmed that the slain woman’s spouse owned a licensed .32 revolver, which he lodged at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Headquarters, Eve Leary, on Monday.
Crime Chief Alves was unable to say whether ballistic tests have established a match between the warhead and Mr. Sugrim’s firearm.

Ryan Sugrim

On Tuesday, detectives dug up Mrs. Sugrim’s bound, wrapped, and decomposing remains from a shallow grave behind a Crane, West Coast Demerara gas station where her husband is employed.
The victim, who was wearing a flowered dress, was bound at the hands and feet with strips of cloth.
Mr. Sugrim was taken into custody on Monday after police received reports that his estranged wife was missing.
She was said to have been last seen alive on Saturday, when she entered her husband’s vehicle.According to reports, Mrs. Sugrim visited one of her sons on Saturday. She reportedly later left with her estranged spouse.
When she failed to return home, relatives reportedly tried to contact her. After several futile attempts they reported her missing.

Investigators later received information about a shallow grave near the gas station at Crane that Sugrim operates.
In late December, Zaila Sugrim was hospitalized for five days after she was allegedly beaten by her spouse, from whom she had separated last August.
She had left him, allegedly over his abusive behaviour. She had claimed that her spouse had also bound her with duct tape.
She alleged that while choking her, he said, “I will kill you and leave you in a shallow grave.”
Sugrim was later charged, but Zaila Sugrim later stated that she had dropped the matter after being compensated.

 

