Coach Daniels looking to develop sporting facility in E’bo

With the aim of keeping the youths meaningfully occupied and producing quality athletes, the Daniels family, has embarked on developing a sporting facility at Zorg, Essequibo Coast.

Apart from an indoor and outdoor cricket facilities and table tennis, the venue is expected to host other recreational activities and according to cricket Coach Forbes Daniels, members of the community are already using the facility.

Daniels informed that the land which is measured 152’x74’ and is owned by the Daniels family has been donated for the project, which is the brain child of his daughter Debra Daniels, who acted upon the Government initiative of youth innovative ideas in 2018.

He stated that the land has since been back-filled with sand and earth and they are looking to build three outdoor pitches in addition to the indoor facility. He said that they are also looking to use the venue to aid in the development of life skills for both male and female. He informed that National youth cricketer Orlando Jailall and national female U19 cricketers Anna Lisa Charles and Anna Lisa D’Aguiar are among those who have benefited from the facility so far.

But while Daniels informed that members of his family have pooled their resources to develop the facility, they are in dire need of assistance to fully develop the venue which is for public use. He said that due to the expenses incurred, they went to the bank with the hope of acquiring a loan, but was told that they must fund 20% of the project before the loan can be approved. He informed that his family is willing to pay the mortgage if this 20% can be met and is calling for assistance from the business community and the Government of Guyana.

Daniels who have worked with players such as Anthony Adams, Norman and Norwayne Fredericks, Royston Alkins and Dillon Heyliger, and currently coaches at the inter county level, indicated that he had encountered some problems with the management committee of Suddie ground and as a result his family decided give up the land for the construction of the facility. Anyone willing to render assistance can contact Debra Daniels on 655-5020.

Kaieteur Sport was informed that an all weather practice facility was constructed at Suddie through a community project, but that is now a white elephant.