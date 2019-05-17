City Hall sets vendor rates for Independence Day- Carnival

Latest update May 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

By Mikaila Prince

“Members of the Mayor and City Council and Carnival representatives.”

The Mayor and City Council, in collaboration with the Guyana Carnival coordinators and Hits and Jams Entertainment, yesterday hosted a press conference to facilitate the vending of spots for the Independence and Carnival celebrations.
The members and coordinators are pleading with vendors and patrons to keep their city clean, during and after these cultural festivities.
Speaking at yesterday’s event, Deputy Director, Solid and Waste Management, Mr. Floyd Rawlins, said, “Persons just shouldn’t enjoy the festivities but they must be able to earn,” through the way of vending, and as such, the Mayor and City Council is making space for persons who might be interested in vending at the events.
There are 800 available spots, each of them ranging from $10,000 to $25,000. These spots measure at10 x 10 ft. Vending will be facilitated at Station Street Kitty, along Irving Street, Church Street, in the vicinity of the 1763 Monument, and within Jubilee Park.
Representatives stressed that no vending shall be done within the Guyana Defence Force compound, along Homestretch Avenue, and along Hadfield Street on Independence Day.
On the Day of the Carnival celebrations no vending shall be done on Carifesta Avenue or Vlissengen Road. Those persons who are found vending on the day of the events without permits from the Mayor and City Council will be removed.
Members of the Council are looking at ways to strengthen their solid waste management because of the challenges created by people discarding their waste.
The council is pleading with vendors to keep their allocated vending areas clean, both before and after the Independence and Carnival celebrations.
Furthermore they are asking for patrons not to discard their garbage in an “irresponsible manner”, but instead, to use the waste receptacles that will be stationed at different parts of Georgetown.
Vendors will also be provided waste bags to empty their waste in. This is all being insisted on in an attempt to keep Georgetown “clean and pristine” during these auspicious events. In addition, they are asking for vendors not to distribute beverages in glass bottles or to use any illegal substances within the areas because they want it to be remained a child-friendly environment and to promote a cultural aspect.
Potential vendors are asked to visit the Council’s Office Clerk this upcoming Monday, make their interests heard, purchase the vendors’ permits and after such is complete spots will be allocated to them.

 

