Bailey all-round heroics leads No5 to comfortable win; Angel, Ramoo strike centuries

The West Berbice Cricket Association, in collaboration with the Achievers Youth and Sports Club and Anil Lalsa Construction

Company Intermediate two-day cricket competition continued recently with several matches.

At No 5 Ground, the home team batted first and managed 309-9 declared against D’ Edward Sports Club. Former Berbice senior opening batsman Arthley Bailey struck the hundred of the competition, 154 which included 14 fours and five sixes, while Carlston Nurse made 50 and Gladwin Johnson 30.

Bowling for D’ Edward, H. Harilall grabbed 4 for 82 from 18 overs.

D’Edward were bowled out for 116 with Abdool Suban making 49 and S. Jailall 34; Bailey returned with the ball and take 6 for 20 from eight overs, while Kenjie Sedock captured 4 for 45 from 8.5 overs.

No 5 enforced the follow-on and D’ Edward were bowled out for 82 with Abdool Suban scoring 37; Bailey and Kenjie Sedock bagged five wickets each as No 5 won by an innings and 111 runs.

In the Round two action, Achievers opted to bat and posted 390 all out against Number Five. Shamar Angel stroked 14 fours and five sixes in scoring 137, while Krishundat Ramoo scored 105 with four fours and a similar number of sixes. The duo added 243 for the third wicket to steady the innings nicely. Kevin Sinclair assisted with 49.

Bowling for No Five, Kenjie Sedock bagged 6 for 91 from 21 overs had Arthley Bailey 3 for 113 from 21 overs. This match will conclude tomorrow.