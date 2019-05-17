A dead man talk in vain

If is one time de whole world does believe a man is when he dying. Anything he do all he life is only when he close to dying that people does really listen.

Of course, when a man got money anything he talking when he dying does got people listening. Dem want hear who name he gun call because dem want to know about who getting what.

If de man is a criminal de police does listen really keen because dem want to hear wha he got to say about a certain crime. Dem boys see police question a man who dem shoot just to get him to talk.

In this case de police tek a statement from a man who was dying. Dem decide to use de statement against a man who did stab de man and lef him to die. De sick man talk and talk. De police didn’t use tape recorder; dem use notebook and paper.

In de end de man dead suh he never get to know that he waste he time talking to de police. De whole story is about a man who get vex wid he colleague in de bush. De camp was lying down in dem hammock when this man walk in wid he gasoline and throw it pun de men in de hammock.

Three men get away but one get bun so bad that he dead. Is he statement dem use in court. But was a time wid de accused and he lawyer. When dem tender de statement, de lawyer argue that de statement wasn’t signed. De dying man didn’t sign.

Dem boys want to know if de man bun up bad how he can sign. De man hand woulda stiff. Anyhow, de judge shy out de statement . Wha surprise everybody is how de man still get off. De people who get away coulda testify.

But this same statement wha de magistrate pass fuh mek de man end up in de High Court.

Talk half and watch wha you seh when you dying.