Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash TournamentWiltshire trounce Carpenter 3-0; Ince-Carvalhal beat Alphonso 3-1

By Sean Devers

Number one seed Shomari Wiltshire, showed why he is regarded as best U-17 player in the Caribbean with a clinical three-game de

molition job over Gianni Carpenter when night two of the Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tournament was played at the Georgetown Club on Tuesday night.

In the U-17 & 19 Boys category, the slimly built Wiltshire hardly broke a sweat despite a couple of long rallies, as he registered a dismissive 3-0 win over the fast improving Carpenter. Such was Wiltshire’s dominance that Carpenter only managed five points in the three games with three of them being scored in the second game which included the longest rallies of the match.

Wiltshire demonstrated his familiar brilliance on Court with calm, precision play that left Carpenter unable to return many of his shots. Carpenter put up a spirited showing but in the end, was no match for Wiltshire who romped to an emphatic 11/1, 11/3, 11/1 victory.

The much anticipated battle between training partners Samuel Ince-Carvalhal and Michael Alphonso showed the dynamics of these youngsters who left their friendship at the door of the court and played some riveting squash.

Alphonso’s use of deception and speed edged him ahead in the first game for an 11/8 victory, but Ince-Carvalhal’s retrieval and racket speed got better as the contest progressed as he forged ahead in the second game which won 11-4.

The third game was a nail biter as Alphonso stormed back from 10/6 to level at 10 all with four unanswered points. However, Ince-Carvalhal, the grandson of National Squash Coach Carl Inch, held on to close off the third at 12/10.

Ince-Carvalhal found his range and waltzed through the fourth game with excellent court movement and well timed winners to a triumphant 3/1 victory. Mohryan Baksh maintained his winning streak against Dhirren Persaud and Joshua Verwey in the Boys Under-13 category

, while Louis DaSilva registered his second win and Chad DeAbreu his first.

Nicholas Verwey moved easily around the court against Demetrius DeAbreu to secure a clean sweep 11/5, 11/3, 11/4. DeAbreu was first off the mark in all three games and traded shots with Verwey in the first game up until five all.

Verwey moved changed gear and took six straight points for the first win. Despite long rallies and some superb shots from DeAbreu, Verwey dominated throughout. The girls played for the first time on Tuesday night and competed in the Under 11 Category.

Eight-year-old Tiana Gomes, the youngest player in the competition, demonstrated lots of fight in her games against category favourite, Christiana Fernandes. Gomes earned some good points with solid drive retrievals against the talented and athletic Fernandes.

In the 3/0 match, Fernandes displayed developing shot execution for the 11/2, 11/5. 21/4 win. The level of squash displayed was testament to the dedicated hours of training many of the junior players are putting in to their development, and the remaining four days should see more of the young talent being showcased.Play continues for the rest of the week from 18:00hrs while the finals will be held on Saturday in two sessions from 11:00hrs and 18:00hrs.

Results: Girls U11 – Christiana Fernandes defeated Tianna Gomes 11/2, 11/5, 11/4; Shriyah Persaud defeated Maya Dean 11/5, 11/6, 11/3.

Boys U13 – Mohryan Baksh defeated Dhirren Persaud 11/1, 11/0, 11/0; Louis DaSilva defeated Shiloh Asregado 11/4, 11/3, 11/2; Chad DeAbreu defeated Matthew Spooner 11/2, 11/2, 11/4; Mohryan Baksh defeated Joshua Verwey 11/0, 11/0, 11/3.

Boys U15 – Nicholas Verwey defeated DemetriusDeAbreu 11/5, 11/3, 11/4.

Boys U17 & 19 – Shomari Wiltshire defeated Gianni Carpenter 11/1, 11/3, 11/1; Samuel Ince-Carvalhal defeated Michael Alphonso 8/11, 11/4, 12/10, 11/3; Gianni Carpenter defeated Demetrius DeAbreu 11/6, 12/10, 11/1.