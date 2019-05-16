President Granger swears in new Suriname Ambassador to Guyana

For almost 45 years, Suriname and Guyana have established formal diplomatic ties, and yesterday at the Ministry of the Presidency, Ebu Rohno Jones was accredited as the new Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The accreditation was done by His Excellency President David Granger after the Head of State accepted his Letters of Credence. President Granger related that this new appointment would further merge relations between the two countries.

The President, while expressing his pleasure at accepting Ambassador Jones’ credentials, reminded those in attendance that Guyana and Suriname are two countries bound by geography, history and mutual interests. He said that the countries’ ties are based on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, treaties, international law, maintenance of regional peace and security.

Granger noted that Guyana and Suriname have collaborated in many fields such as agriculture, culture, the environment, forestry, health, mining, health, and many others, and that he “looks forward to working with Suriname”.

During his remarks, the President said that, “The preservation of regional space and security is vital to protecting our common interests. Guyana is committed to ensuring that the Caribbean and the South America continent remains a zone of peace. Peace in our region could be endangered by transitional threats.” These threats, he said, can range from trafficking of illegal weapons, narcotics, people, illegal migration, money laundering, environmental hazard and territorial controversies.

“Environmental cooperation between Guyana and Suriname could become a model for the protection and sustainable management of our forests and biodiversity,” said the President, because Guyana is already moving towards the establishment of becoming a “green” state, and one that will place emphasis on protecting the environment.

Ambassador Jones shared similar sentiments. He related that the ties and cooperation of Suriname and Guyana add strategic importance to the sustainable development of the two countries. He also believes that the main focus of the Government of Suriname should be on “achieving sustainability in the pursuit of development for both countries and peoples.”

“It is therefore important and necessary that the atmosphere of peace, togetherness and friendship is sustained. Strategic emphasis should be placed on what binds us, rather than what divides us. This should be the driving force to further intensify our relationship based on mutual respect, understanding, cooperation, good neighbourliness and mutual benefit.

In addition, Suriname also looks towards deepening the cultural relationship and intensifying economic trading activities. With reference to the cultural integration, there is a large group of Guyanese Diaspora living for decades in Suriname and it is contributing to the economic development,” Ambassador Jones said.