NAMILCO celebrates 50

The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO), yesterday announced that it will today be celebrating its 50th year of operation

NAMILCO, a subsidiary of Seaboard Corporation, based in Kansas, United States, officially opened its doors here, in Agricola, on Ma y 17, 1969.

“Seizing on the opportunity to turn Guyana into a flour producer and supplier, rather than importing flour from various suppliers as it was back then, the flour mill was established with a capacity to produce 3,300 one hundred-pound sacks per 24-four-hour period and 45 workers were hired.”

According to the company, as demand for the product increased, employment opportunity for Guyanese expanded and NAMILCO became the first manufacturing enterprise in Guyana to operate three 8-hour shifts per day.

“Striving to produce a consistent quality product, over the years, NAMILCO has re-tooled the mill, installing state of the art Buhler Packaging machines, scales, roller mills and storage silos.” On the 40th Anniversary of the company, it achieved ISO 9001 certification, and through this, it has committed to developing, maintaining and continually improving its Quality Management System.

According to the company, it produced flour and specialty flour products, including Thunderbolt All Purpose Flour, Maid Marian Self Rising Flour and Maid Marian Pholourie QuickMix.

The company now has 136 employees and a production rate of 240 metric tons of wheat per day. NAMILCO exports its flour and specialty flour products to St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbados, Canada, Suriname and Brazil.

Managing Director of NAMILCO, Mr. Bert Sukhai stated, “We are proud of our history. The company has grown significantly over the years, not by chance, but through hard work, dedication, vision and tenacity through difficult times.”

He added: “Being aware of the needs of our consumers and endeavouring our very best to fill those needs, is key to our past success and to our future success.”

Among those expected to be in attendance at today’s 50th anniversary celebration are officials from NAMILCO’s US-based parent company, Seaboard Corporation.