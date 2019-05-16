Mahdia man faces murder charge

Yesterday, 55-year old Phillip Bacchus was remanded to prison for the murder of 44-year-old Lavern Daniels.

Bacchus, known as “Tattoo Nose” appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates

’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between May 9 and 10, 2019, at Princeville Village, Mahdia, he murdered Lavern Daniels.

The defendant, who is a security guard, hails from Mahdia.

The matter was adjourned until May 16, for the continuation of the hearing.

According to reports, on the day in question, Daniels and some of his friends were imbibing alcohol at a shop in the village.

Bacchus later entered the shop and allegedly approached Daniels at his friends’ table.

He then asked to join them in their drinking. However, his request was turned down. Bacchus reportedly became annoyed and threatened to harm Daniels, before storming out of the shop.

Shortly after that incident, about 23:45hrs, Daniels left the shop and was on his way to a camp. He was allegedly approached by Bacchus, who launched an attack on him, stabbing him in the abdomen.

Daniels was later found and rushed to the Mahdia Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.