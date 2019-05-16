GPF receives Workplace Safety and Health Awards

The National Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection, yesterday hosted an award ceremony at Herdmanston Lodge, with the Guyana Police Force receiving two accolades – a Workplace Award and Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee Award.

The workplace award was given to McKenzie Police Station, who stood out with their contributions to health and safety over the years, while the Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee Award was awarded to the Force, in recognition of continuous work being done by its committee to improve occupational health and safety within the organisation.

A trophy was also awarded to the Force, for being the largest contingent and having the largest banner at the Occupational Health and Safety Walk held in April.

The awards and trophy were received on the Force’s behalf by Deputy Superintendent Dexter Brown, who also received an individual award for his outstanding contributions towards the implementation of occupational safety and health procedures within the Force, as he was also the Force’s Safety and Health Officer.

Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally delivered the feature address. She stressed to those gathered that they needed to commit themselves to making their workplaces safe, because “every life matters”. She concluded by congratulating the awardees and calling on other employers to emulate their exemplary efforts.