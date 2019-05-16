Govt. seeks $3.4B to prepare for elections

Latest update May 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has estimated that it needs $3,496,496,155 to prepare for elections, and Finance Minister Winston Jordan, yesterday, asked the National Assembly to approve just $3,482,344,000.
It includes appropriations for House-to-House Registration and Claims and Objections.
The National Assembly is expected to debate and vote on the supplementary request in the coming week.
The Commission is moving ahead to prepare for the consequences of the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice on the No Confidence Cases. No Matter the ruling, GECOM will have a lot of work to get done. If Guyana heads to early elections, elections could happen in November, as GECOM told President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Adrian Saunders, that early elections could be held at that date. If not, GECOM will likely have to move to execute House-to-House Registration in preparation for elections in 2020, in accordance with the constitutional deadline under normal circumstances.
On Tuesday last, GECOM’s legal officer, Excellence Dazzell, advised the commission to revise the list, which expired on April 30, after she opined that a new voter’s list is not required.
Government commissioners remain adamant that House-to-House Registration must happen before elections, while opposition commissioners have been advocating for early elections instead.
May 16, 2019Berbice defeated Demerara by 31 runs when the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over tournament continued yesterday. Berbice success fully defended 185 in a game which was reduced to 49 overs due to a...
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
In the United States, many leaders in the Democratic Party, commentators, and other prominent people – the latest... more
Not even the schoolchildren are safe anymore. A recent video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows footage of a schoolboy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As territorial claims go, Guatemala’s claim to all – every square inch – of Belize... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]