Govt. seeks $3.4B to prepare for elections

May 16, 2019 News 0

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has estimated that it needs $3,496,496,155 to prepare for elections, and Finance Minister Winston Jordan, yesterday, asked the National Assembly to approve just $3,482,344,000.
It includes appropriations for House-to-House Registration and Claims and Objections.
The National Assembly is expected to debate and vote on the supplementary request in the coming week.
The Commission is moving ahead to prepare for the consequences of the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice on the No Confidence Cases. No Matter the ruling, GECOM will have a lot of work to get done. If Guyana heads to early elections, elections could happen in November, as GECOM told President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Adrian Saunders, that early elections could be held at that date. If not, GECOM will likely have to move to execute House-to-House Registration in preparation for elections in 2020, in accordance with the constitutional deadline under normal circumstances.
On Tuesday last, GECOM’s legal officer, Excellence Dazzell, advised the commission to revise the list, which expired on April 30, after she opined that a new voter’s list is not required.
Government commissioners remain adamant that House-to-House Registration must happen before elections, while opposition commissioners have been advocating for early elections instead.

Features/Columnists

  • The criminals are on top

    Not even the schoolchildren are safe anymore. A recent video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows footage of a schoolboy... more

