Govt. passes six Bills in opposition’s absence… Tullow granted property tax exemption

Latest update May 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Assembly yesterday passed one motion and six bills in the absence of the parliamentary opposition. The Opposition has refused to
return to Parliament until the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the No Confidence Cases, gives them direction on the way forward.
The motion passed is the Petroleum (Exploration and Production)(Tax Laws) Order 2019 – No. 2 of 2019, while the bills passed are the Interception of Communications (Amendment) Bill 2019, the Procurement (Amendment) Bill 2019, Customs and Trade Single Window System Bill 2019, the Customs (Amendment of Schedules) Bill (2019), the National Accreditation Council (Amendment) Bill 2019, and the National Accreditation Council Act 2004 (Validation) Bill.
The Assembly also adopted several reports, namely the Fourth Period Report of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Natural Resources, the Fifth Periodic Report of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Natural Resources, the Sixth Periodic Report of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Natural Resources, and the Report of the Special Select Committee on the Food Safety Bill 2016.
TULLOW GRANTED PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION
The motion passed is the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) (Tax Laws) Order 2019 – No. 2 of 2019, which affirms the tax waiver afforded to Tullow Guyana B.V., under the Production Sharing Agreement for the Orinduik Block. The tax exemption is based on a provision in Section 51 of the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act, which allows for any and all of the four tax Acts listed in subsection 2 of Section 51 to be waived, if so mandated by an agreement. In this case, Tullow was granted a waiver of the Property Tax Act, as the Minister agreed to in the PSA for the Orinduik Block.
May 16, 2019Berbice defeated Demerara by 31 runs when the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over tournament continued yesterday. Berbice success fully defended 185 in a game which was reduced to 49 overs due to a...
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
In the United States, many leaders in the Democratic Party, commentators, and other prominent people – the latest... more
Not even the schoolchildren are safe anymore. A recent video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows footage of a schoolboy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As territorial claims go, Guatemala’s claim to all – every square inch – of Belize... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]