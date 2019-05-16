Four years in jail for man, 61, who sexually assaulted child

A 61-year-old fruit vendor, was yesterday sent to prison for four years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who has a

disability.

Octavius Williams was given the sentence by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was on trial.

The court heard that on January 13, 2019, at Georgetown, Williams engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

As the matter concluded, Magistrate McLennan ruled that the prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, had presented sufficient evidence against the defendant for him to be convicted.

Williams who was charged with a similar offence in 2016, was represented by attorney-at-law Tiffany Jeffrey.

According to information, on the day in question, Williams went to the victim’s home, where he then took her to the back of the yard where he raped her. However, after committing the act, the victim’s father came home and caught Williams putting his pants back on.

A police report was then made, and Williams was subsequently charged.