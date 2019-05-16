Latest update May 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Four years in jail for man, 61, who sexually assaulted child

May 16, 2019 News 0

A 61-year-old fruit vendor, was yesterday sent to prison for four years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who has a

Jailed: Octavius Williams

disability.
Octavius Williams was given the sentence by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was on trial.
The court heard that on January 13, 2019, at Georgetown, Williams engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
As the matter concluded, Magistrate McLennan ruled that the prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, had presented sufficient evidence against the defendant for him to be convicted.
Williams who was charged with a similar offence in 2016, was represented by attorney-at-law Tiffany Jeffrey.
According to information, on the day in question, Williams went to the victim’s home, where he then took her to the back of the yard where he raped her. However, after committing the act, the victim’s father came home and caught Williams putting his pants back on.
A police report was then made, and Williams was subsequently charged.

 

More in this category

Sports

Berbice overcome Demerara by 31 runs at Everest

Berbice overcome Demerara by 31 runs at Everest

May 16, 2019

Berbice defeated Demerara by 31 runs when the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over tournament continued yesterday. Berbice success fully defended 185 in a game which was reduced to 49 overs due to a...
Read More
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FAPotaro Strikers and Rivers View advance

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica...

May 16, 2019

No Guyanese included as emerging players named for training camp in Antigua

No Guyanese included as emerging players named...

May 16, 2019

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash TournamentWiltshire trounce Carpenter 3-0; Ince-Carvalhal beat Alphonso 3-1

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash...

May 16, 2019

Unstoppable Combined win Nand Persaud/Prime Minister Region 6 Softball competition Kaieteur News major contributor

Unstoppable Combined win Nand Persaud/Prime...

May 16, 2019

Squash trio conclude successful training in USA ahead of Pan Am Games in Peru

Squash trio conclude successful training in USA...

May 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The criminals are on top

    Not even the schoolchildren are safe anymore. A recent video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows footage of a schoolboy... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019