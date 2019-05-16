Corpse in shallow grave…Husband lodged gun at police station after shooting wife in head

Thirty-eight year-old Ryan Sugrim killed his wife, buried her corpse, then asked the police to keep the murder weapon.

That’s the bizarre story that emerged yesterday as police continue to build their case.

What has come out is that as detectives were frantically searching for Zaila Sugrim’s corpse last Tuesday, they had no clue that the alleged killer had literally presented them with evidence of his gruesome deed.

That evidence was Mr. Sugrim’s licensed .32 revolver, which he had lodged on Monday at the Tactical Services Unit Headquarters, Eve Leary, shortly before detectives took him into custody, and a day before they found his wife’s decomposing remains.

A post mortem, conducted yesterday, revealed that the 36-year-old mother of five had died from a gunshot injury to the head. Kaieteur News understands that a .32 warhead was extracted from the victim.

It is unclear whether ballistic tests have established a match between the warhead and Mr. Sugrim’s firearm.

Police have also impounded one of his vehicles.

“This is still an active investigation. We got a break, but we still have work to do,” a senior official told Kaieteur News.

”We want to have an air tight case,” the official added, while expressing optimism that the suspect may appear in court this week.

A police release stated that the suspect “has admitted to having committed the gruesome act and is cooperating with investigators”.

Yesterday, a relative of the slain woman expressed gratitude to the many individuals who have come out in support of the family.

“I am happy for the outpouring of sympathy, and I am hoping that we will get justice,” the relative said. The body is still to be handed over to the family

On Tuesday, detectives dug up Mrs. Sugrim’s bound, wrapped, and decomposing remains from a shallow grave behind a Crane, West Coast Demerara gas station where her husband is employed.

The victim, who was wearing a flowered dress, was bound at the hands and feet with strips of cloth.

Kaieteur News understands that Mr. Sugrim was taken into custody on Monday after police received reports that his estranged wife was missing.

She was said to have been last seen alive on Saturday, when she entered her husband’s vehicle.

According to reports, Mrs. Sugrim visited one of her sons on Saturday. She reportedly later left with her estranged spouse.

When she failed to return home, relatives reportedly tried to contact her. After several futile attempts they reported her missing.

The official who spoke to Kaieteur News said that investigators received information about a shallow grave near the aforementioned gas station at Crane.

In late December, Zaila Sugrim was hospitalized for five days after she was allegedly beaten by her spouse, from whom she had separated last August.

She had left him, allegedly over his abusive behaviour. She had claimed that her spouse had also bound her with duct tape. The assault allegedly occurred in his car.

She alleged that while choking her, he said, “I will kill you and leave you in a shallow grave.”

Sugrim was later charged for unlawful restraint and causing grievous bodily harm.

However, Zaila Sugrim later told Kaieteur News that she had dropped the matter after being compensated.