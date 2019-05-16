City Constable charged for shooting bus driver walks free

Latest update May 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Mark Murray, the 24-year-old City Constabulary rank who was charged last month for allegedly shooting a bus driver in the leg, walked out of the
Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts a free man yesterday, after the charge was dismissed against him. This was after the virtual complainant turned up in court and indicated that he did not wish to proceed with the matter.
Murray had denied that charge which stated that on September 26, 2018, at Water Street, Georgetown, he discharged a firearm at John Paul, with intent to maim, disfigure and cause actual bodily harm. Following his arraignment before a City Magistrate, Murray was granted bail in the sum of $75,000.
Asked why he wanted to discontinue the matter, Paul told the Magistrate that the court process is too time consuming.
According to reports, on the day in question, there was a confrontation between Murray and the bus driver over where he had parked his minibus. Reports state that after Murray told the bus driver that he could not park in that manner, a fight ensued between them.
During that time, the bus driver was shot to the leg after he attempted to walk away from the rank.
