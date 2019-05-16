Berbice overcome Demerara by 31 runs at Everest

Berbice defeated Demerara by 31 runs when the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over tournament continued yesterday. Berbice success

fully defended 185 in a game which was reduced to 49 overs due to a rain interruption shortly after the first drinks interval at the Everest Cricket Club.

Opting to bat, Berbice lost opener Alex Algoo, lbw to pacer Qumar Torrington in the first over for two, before Junior Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson added 59 for the second wicket to repair the early damage.

However, after striking two fours, the right-handed Anderson was bowled by medium pacer Sachin Singh for 28 while off-spinner Joel Spooner trapped Deonauth Persaud (00) lbw to leave Berbice at 64-3.

Left arm orthodox spinner Ashmead Nedd, then picked up two quick wickets to further peg back the scoring; he had Garfield Benjamin caught for 17 and bowled Sinclair for a top score of 44 which included five fours and came off 92 balls.

Carl Gilgous (04) pulled a short ball from Torrington and was taken by at mid-on before Nigel Deodat (07) was run out, leaving the score at 127-7. However, Seon Glasgow and Leon Swamy propped up the total with a stand of 38; Glasgow smashed Nedd for a six and punched Singh for four before he was taken off Alphius Bookie for 31 with four fours and one six.

Swamy hit Nedd over long-on for six before driving him down the ground for four, but was run

out in the penultimate over for a run-a-ball 29. Bookie had 2-13, Nedd 2-36 and Torrington 2-39.

Demerara found themselves in early trouble as they were reduced to 10-2; Robin Williams was lbw to Swamy for one while Singh, who was put down at the wicket off Anderson, hung his bat outside the off-stump and was caught behind in the same over for three.

But Adrian Hinds and Bookie kept their team in the hunt as they posted the 50 in 23 overs before Hinds was stumped off Deodat for 31; the steady Deodat then removed Spooner (09). Bookie and Nedd put on 37 for the fifth wicket before Nedd pulled a short ball from Anderson and was c

aught for 19.

Swamy was brought back and uprooted the stumps of Bookie for 30 which came off 96 balls and included one four and one six. Andrew Samaroo and Pradesh Balkishun rotated the strike fairly, but with Demerara needing 46 from five overs, Samaroo was caught off Anderson for 19 (2×4) while Torrington was lbw to Sinclair for one.

Thirty-nine was needed from three overs, but the task proved more than a handful for Balkishun (14*) and Zachary Jodah (03*) as Demerara ended on 154-8. Anderson claimed 3-38 to take the man-of-the-match award while Deodat had 2-11 and Swamy 2-32.