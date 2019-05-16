Additional arrests made as police continue clean-up campaign

Latest update May 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Monday made 13 additional arrests of touts on the various parks and 16 on Tuesday during routine checks in keeping with the ongoing clean-up campaign.
In March of this year, the Force launched a campaign to rid the parks of touts who were seen as a public nuisance. Those arrested on Monday, were placed before the courts and charged, those who pleaded guilty were fined and those who pleaded not guilty were released on bail. The arrests were made at the route 40, 41,42,44,45 and 47 bus parks.
In the last two weeks, 33 arrests were made.
Traffic Chief Linden Isles said that through the ongoing campaign and determination of the traffic ranks, notable progress has been made to address issues being faced by commuters.
The campaign is headed by Sergeant Michael Ramdass and a team from the Traffic Headquarters.
On Tuesday, Inspector Shawn Massy, Sergeant Sheldon Wickham and other ranks of the Brickdam Police Station carried out an exercise at all minibus parks throughout the city. Those arrested were all charged with soliciting of passengers.
During their stay at the station, the individuals were educated by the team at Brickdam about the recently released Code of Conduct for Minibus Operators and other personnel. They were also briefed on the breaches of the Traffic and Road Safety Regulations, such as obligation to carry passengers, speeding, loud music, and failure to observe traffic lights, as well as the various road markings and signs.
May 16, 2019Berbice defeated Demerara by 31 runs when the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over tournament continued yesterday. Berbice success fully defended 185 in a game which was reduced to 49 overs due to a...
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019
In the United States, many leaders in the Democratic Party, commentators, and other prominent people – the latest... more
Not even the schoolchildren are safe anymore. A recent video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows footage of a schoolboy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As territorial claims go, Guatemala’s claim to all – every square inch – of Belize... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]