Additional arrests made as police continue clean-up campaign

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Monday made 13 additional arrests of touts on the various parks and 16 on Tuesday during routine checks in keeping with the ongoing clean-up campaign.
In March of this year, the Force launched a campaign to rid the parks of touts who were seen as a public nuisance. Those arrested on Monday, were placed before the courts and charged, those who pleaded guilty were fined and those who pleaded not guilty were released on bail. The arrests were made at the route 40, 41,42,44,45 and 47 bus parks.
In the last two weeks, 33 arrests were made.
Traffic Chief Linden Isles said that through the ongoing campaign and determination of the traffic ranks, notable progress has been made to address issues being faced by commuters.
The campaign is headed by Sergeant Michael Ramdass and a team from the Traffic Headquarters.
On Tuesday, Inspector Shawn Massy, Sergeant Sheldon Wickham and other ranks of the Brickdam Police Station carried out an exercise at all minibus parks throughout the city. Those arrested were all charged with soliciting of passengers.
During their stay at the station, the individuals were educated by the team at Brickdam about the recently released Code of Conduct for Minibus Operators and other personnel. They were also briefed on the breaches of the Traffic and Road Safety Regulations, such as obligation to carry passengers, speeding, loud music, and failure to observe traffic lights, as well as the various road markings and signs.

