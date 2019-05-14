West Berbice man found dead in trench

A West Coast Berbice family is mourning the death of a 70-year-old male relative who was found in a trench on Monday.

Dead is Michael Christopher London of 546 School Street, Number 29, West Coast Berbice.

Daughter of the deceased, Janet Koomcarran told reporters that sometime around 08:00 hours yesterday, she received a phone call informing her that her father’s body was seen floating in a canal a short distance away from her home.

According to the daughter, she immediately went to the location where saw the body.

Koomcharran explained that on Mother’s Day, her brother and his wife had an argument that resulted in the police intervening. Her brother was subsequently arrested and spent the night at the Fort Wellington Police Station.

She said that after her father learnt of the incident between his son and daughter-in-law, he told family members that he was heading to the couple’s home, “he was saying to me that he was going and put out his daughter-in-law, I told him, I said don’t go because you’re a big man and if you go and they knock you and you drop… I seh nobody wouldn’t hear or see anything.”

London left his daughter’s home and joined a bus at about 18:00 hours on Sunday and that was the last time he was seen alive.

Investigations are ongoing.