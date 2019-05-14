Two ‘Nurses of the year’ receive awards in Region Four as Nurses’ Week concludes

As the 2019 Nurses week concluded in Region Four recently, nurses Yelena Doodnauth of Melanie Health Centre and Fazia Bacchus of Timehri

Health Centre [in absentia] were adjudged the Nurses of the Year for their respective borders of the Region [East Coast and East Bank]. The awards were presented at a fun day event held at the Better Hope Community Centre and was attended by a number of nurses from the health centres and two hospitals in Region Four.

At the event the Regional Health Officer [RHO]’s Special Awards went to Senior Health Visitor on the East Coast of Demerara, Iona Barker-Wickham; Senior Health Visitor on the East Bank of Demerara, Joyce Phillips and Matron of the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, Sister Sabrina Phillips. The RHO’s Appreciation Awards for Outstanding and continuous support were given to Nurse Aletha July of Kuru Kururu Health Centre and Nurse Sedel Blake of the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. They were all presented with their awards at a specially arranged fund day held at the Better Hope Community Centre.

In presenting the respective awards to the Nurses of the Year, Senior Health Visitors Io

na Barker-Wickham and Joyce Phillips reminded the nurses that their contribution to maintaining quality health care among residents is noteworthy and greatly appreciated. She thanked them for their significant contribution, even as she stressed that too many times the services provided by nurses are taken for granted. However, they expressed thanks and great appreciation to the RHO of Region Four, Dr. Quincy Jones, for what they dubbed as inclusive, cooperative, helpful and charismatic approach to issues within the region affecting nurses.

“Region Four is certainly blessed and in a better position with Dr Quincy Jones as our Regional Health Officer (RHO), and this is evident from the cooperation and achievements that we have collectively achieved with him being here for a mere year. I remain forever grateful and thankful because with his experience and willingness to involve all, we are continuing to grow significantly,” said Barker-Wickham.

She went on to thank the RHO for her award, promising to continue her work in the region, as she loves what she does. Phillips in her comments stressed that the region will continue to be a better place because of the level of commitment being demonstrated by nurses. She declared that the general public can be assured of quality care from the nurses as she reminded those in attendance that their actions are always being watched, thus she wants them to continue the good services.

“Don’t be deterred by challenges or difficulties, and remember that you chose this profession to give of your best. I urge you to continue that trend, as we are certainly proud of the service that you continue to deliver the best always,” Phillips said.

Dr. Jones in congratulating all the nurses said that he was very thankful and happy that he is serving in Region Four. According to him too, nurses within the region are very hardworking, diligent and committed. He admitted that like any profession, there would be issues affecting both the nurses and residents, but he continued by declaring that in comparison to other regions, he has the best nurses.

“We will have issues, but what I am happy about is that we have the most dedicated, diligent and committed nurses and they continue to make my job easier, as they are so dedicated and unified in taking health care to another level, so let me thank you significantly,” Dr. Jones told the gathering.

The RHO said that had the region not had constraints with finances, he would have certainly provided each nurse with a significantly priced gift, as they deserve that and more. He however noted that each of the 190 nurses in the region would receive a nurse’s watch among other things as part of his department’s demonstration of gratitude to them.

He urged the nurses to reflect on their roles and what they can continue to do in enhancing and further developing themselves. He urged all nurses to remember that they are blessed to be in such a profession and urged them to continue giving of their best.

“You are all blessed, as you have gifted hands, and may God continue to bless each of you, but let me urge you to seek ways in enhancing your contributions as nurses to this profession,” he said.

According to Dr. Jones, already his department has sought many ways to further enhance their working conditions through the purchase of needed equipment. He further revealed that after noticing that St. Joseph Mercy Hospital has equipment to identify veins, he immediately bought three, which he said would be placed at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, thus making it easier for nurses at the institution to identify veins when seeking to draw blood or insert IVs.

“We are proactive, and don’t feel that we will not continue the development within this region. That is why I sought to acquire three of those machines that I saw at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, because I know that it would benefit our nurses greatly,” Dr. Jones said.