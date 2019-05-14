Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:33 AM

Second batch of Pharmacists licensed

A second batch of pharmacy interns were on May 11th awarded their licences to practice.
At an event known as the White Coat Ceremony, at Herdmanston Lodge, neatly attired in their white coats, they dutifully recited the Pharmacists’ Oath. They would have acquired a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Guyana and served a one-year internship at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
In keeping with tradition, each pharmacist lit a candle from a single flame borne by Chie

Scenes from the ceremony (DPI Photos)

f Medical Officer Dr. Shamdeo Persaud. This is said to represent the transfer of leadership from the policy to practice level.
Dr. Persaud, who delivered the address on behalf of the Public Health Minister, highlighted the history of the pharmacy profession in Guyana – back to when the country was still a colony.
Last year, 17 clinically-trained pharmacists were welcomed into the fraternity, and this is set to be an annual event, as UG continues to educate in the pharmacy field. Prior to the pharmacy internship programme being launched in March 2017, persons would have studied theory and went on to practice without hands-on knowledge. Hence, those completing the UG programme can benefit from the full-time training and practical exposure.
Among others in attendance were the Chairperson of the Pharmacy Council in Guyana, Levante De Santos and staffers of the Georgetown Hospital.

 

