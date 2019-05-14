Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:36 AM

Robert Allicock, MS, laid to rest

The late Robert Allicock, MS, was yesterday laid to rest today in his home village of Suruma, North Rupununi, Region 9. He died on Sunday.

Minister Sydney Allicock, son of the former Iwokrama official, comforts family members

The late Robert Allicock, MS

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, on Sunday, President David Granger expressed sadness at the death of Allicock.“Mr. Allicock, who was the father of Fourth Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Mr. Sydney Allicock and Chairman of the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region (Region Nine), Mr. Bryan Allicock, died this
morning at the age of 86,” a statement had said. Allicock served as Regional Vice Chairman for Region Nine from 1986 to 1991. He also served as Operations Manager and Consultant a

There was a significant turnout for the funeral yesterday.

t the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development, where he played an integral role in the establishment of the Iwokrama Rainforest Project.
On May 26, 2016, he was bestowed with the Medal of Service, the fifth highest award of the Order of Service of Guyana for his outstanding work at Iwokrama and the role he played in the Project.

 

