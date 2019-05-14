Robert Allicock, MS, laid to rest

Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:36 AM
The late Robert Allicock, MS, was yesterday laid to rest today in his home village of Suruma, North Rupununi, Region 9. He died on Sunday.
According to the Ministry of the Presidency, on Sunday, President David Granger expressed sadness at the death of Allicock.“Mr. Allicock, who was the father of Fourth Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Mr. Sydney Allicock and Chairman of the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region (Region Nine), Mr. Bryan Allicock, died this
morning at the age of 86,” a statement had said. Allicock served as Regional Vice Chairman for Region Nine from 1986 to 1991. He also served as Operations Manager and Consultant a
t the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development, where he played an integral role in the establishment of the Iwokrama Rainforest Project.
On May 26, 2016, he was bestowed with the Medal of Service, the fifth highest award of the Order of Service of Guyana for his outstanding work at Iwokrama and the role he played in the Project.
May 14, 2019Witnessed by a bevy of Presidents, Secretaries and other administrators from the Caribbean Football Union along with FIFA Direct or of Member Associations and Development – Mr. Veron Mosgengo-Omba,...
May 14, 2019
May 14, 2019
May 14, 2019
May 14, 2019
May 14, 2019
On the day in this month that APNU+AFC achieved four years in office, the Caribbean Court of Justice metaphorically handed... more
People are in distress. Not about the blackouts or crime. But about the forthcoming decisions of the Caribbean Court of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As territorial claims go, Guatemala’s claim to all – every square inch – of Belize... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]