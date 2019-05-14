Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:57 AM

Quartet before court on attempted murder charge

Four men yesterday appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were made to answer an

Randy Shaw

attempted murder charge.
The defendants are Randy Shaw, 33, a bus driver, of 332 ‘A’ Field Sophia; Terry Campbell, 41, a bus driver, of 70 Louisa Row, Werk-en-Rust; Akeem Lawrence, 24, a bus conductor, of 340 ‘B’ Field Sophia, and Esan Henry of 594 Caneview South Ruimveldt Gardens.
The quartet was not required to plead to the allegation as the charge was made indictable. The charge r

Terry Campbell

ead that on February 23, 2019, at Peter Rose and Forshaw Streets, the four men unlawfully and maliciously injured Vishnu Budhram with intent to commit murder.
Facts of the charge indicate that on the day in question about 20:30hrs, Budhram was driving his motorcar north along Peter Rose Street. Upon approaching Forshaw Street, Shaw pulled out his minibus in the path of Budhram almost causing a collision.
Budhram then came out of his vehicle to talk with Shaw concernin

Akeem Lawrence

g the manner in which he drove. This resulted in an argument and Shaw reportedly whipped out a chopper and dealt Budhram several chops.The other three men then allegedly joined in and began to beat and stab Budhram, who fell on the roadway unconscious after receiving injuries. He was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he received treatment.
Police prosecutor Gordon M

Esan Henry

ansfield had no objections to bail, however he asked that conditions be attached.
Magistrate McLennan granted bail to the defendants to the tune of $200,000 each.
The men were instructed to lodge their valid passport with the courts and report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) every Friday until the hearing and determination of their trial. The matter was adjourned until May 20.

 

 

 

