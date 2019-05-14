Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:36 AM

Pooran to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors

Nicholas Pooran has been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors as their Marquee Player for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League which will take place from 4 September to 12 October. The Trinidadian wicket-keeper batsman played for the Barbados Tridents last year but

Nicholas Pooran latches on to a short ball, Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2019, Mohali, May 5, 2019 © BCCI
Photo by: Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

in a big move for him and the franchise he will be playing for the Guyanese team in 2019.
Pooran has played 11 T20 Internationals for the West Indies and has become a fixture in T20 tournaments around the world. He is also a member of the West Indies squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. This will be the third CPL team that Pooran has represented having started his career with the Trinbago Knight Riders before moving to the Tridents.
The rest of the Amazon Warriors squad will be decided at the Hero CPL Player Draft which takes place on 22 May 2019.
Omar Khan, Team Operations Manager, for the Amazon Warriors, said: “Nicholas is amongst the very best T20 batting talents in the world and we wanted to bring him into our team as we push to go one better than last year where we finished as runners-up. He is explosive and exciting, and we are very pleased to be able to have such an impressive young talent representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors this year.”

