Policemen like shy wood pon woman

One day, de whole world was singing de praises of women and devoting de whole day to dem. People spend money to mek women happy and de radio play songs playing tribute to mothers.

De next day people go to wuk and start talking but de day dem had. Then dem see dat some women had it rough. A policeman end up in court fuh pelting wood at he wife. De court hear how de woman run. Dat shock dem boys, because man pelting wood at woman ain’t strange.

As people start to tell de story, more and more women chime in. Dem want to know wha kind of woman she was to run because de man shy wood at she.

A man, who was passing, seh de woman right to run because de man woulda kill she.

And dis thing got to be a sick wid policemen. Anodda woman walk into a police station to mek a report. She too had some problem wid she husband. Dem boys seh dem wasn’t sure if wood was involve again. What dem know is de woman get vex enough to go to de police station.

A police sergeant tek de woman complaint and instead of sending a constable or a corporal to go wid de woman to mek de arrest, he decide to go heself wid de woman. De vehicle ain’t even meet wheh de woman going when de sergeant had wood problem.

He put he hand under de woman skirt and rub up she legs. Dem boys seh it look like he did want to shy he wood too. De policeman who actually shy de wood pon he wife walk out de court without paying a cent bail. Was like if de court did agree wid him.

But a old school teacher tell de reporter when he hear de people talking dat he pelting he wife wid wood, dem gon wan know is wha kind a wood he talking bout, suh he must write how de man pelt a piece of wood behind de woman. Suh, you got to be careful when you reporting bout wood and woman.

Talk half and warn dem woman to watch policemen.