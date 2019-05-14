Please don’t forget us at the University of Guyana

DEAR EDITOR,

While we continue to lobby for or against the renewal of the Vice Chancellor’s contract at the University of Guyana, let us not ignore the fact that we the students still lack some basic necessity that will be beneficial to our overall health and performance at the said institution.

We are asking for water and tissues in our toilet facilities (need them to be cleaned or closed too). Easy thing right?

The footballers need a coach, a training schedule and a coaching schedule so as to utilise the field that so much millions was spent to prepare.

The Basketball First Division team is in dire need for a new coach and a new approach. The first division has failed to record a single victory in the past two tournaments (I’m just counting the last two).

To be more precise, all the sporting discipline needs adequate and comprehensive overlook. The University is home to so many national players spread across so many various discipline yet they cannot partake at or for the Institution.

Outside of sports, when we purchase our meals (the ones that are safe for us on campus because some persons sell stale stuff intentionally), we want an adequate and suitable place to eat. We can no longer eat on the catwalks. Vagrants eat on catwalks or sidewalks. Normal minded persons eat at tables and chairs or benches.

We need lecturers’ accountability. Lecturers can no longer set their exam on the same day as another lecturer on the same day in the same programme! Hours apart! Sometimes one! Don’t they communicate? Absurdity!

The unfair and disproportionate distribution of internet access to students can no longer continue! We need better distribution of same.

The stables, year after year, continue to be the promise of many campaigners, yet remains in the same condition; I reached it in 2017! Some things will never change. Everyone will agree that it is not conducive to learning yet it is still operable.

Please! Please! While the powers that be continue to fight and lobby for a new leader or the same leader, let us not forget the most important component of this ‘sometimes great’ institution – we the students of the University of Guyana!

Jafar Gibbons