Parfaite Harmonie con artist defrauds couple of $500,000 down payment on property

A La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara couple is frantically searching for an alleged con artist who has reportedly defrauded them of a

$500,000 house payment.

Jerry Singh and Patricia Stephens are searching for the individual (a family friend, name provided) who they claimed lured them from Tuschen Housing Scheme to live at a home he claimed belonged to him, and collected a $500,000 down payment on the property. Reports suggest that after a week, the man disappeared and could not be contacted after.

The couple reported that last Thursday, a strange couple turned up at the La Parfaite Harmonie home, with a police officer, with claims that the property belonged to them, but failed to show any documents of ownership. Singh and Stephens are crestfallen about the fact that they have been given two months to relocate, and also because they have been defrauded of $500,000.

Residents have informed that the two persons are not the only victims to have been outsmarted by the alleged con artist

Yesterday, Singh indicated that he was working with the man in the interior region, but with some encouragement, came out to seek a better life in the city. He said that the man had assured him and his common-law wife that they would be allowed to live in a property he owned.

The distraught man said that they moved into the property and have been residing there almost eight years now. They said after the man collected the payment, he disappeared a week after, and has never contacted them since. They said that when they visited a house he told them he was staying in at Parfaite Harmonie, they were told that he was not living there. They said they were confronted by strange persons who told them that they had bought the property from the man as well.

The couple related that on Thursday when the ‘owners’ arrived in the company of a police officer from the La Grange Police Station, the rank was openly hostile to them and told them that they had no choice than to move out of the property as soon as possible.

The couple said they had spent thousands of dollars on repairing the home, since when they moved in it was an unfinished structure. They said since living there, the premises had been broken into twice by a known individual whom the con artist had brought to assist with renovation of the property.