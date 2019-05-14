Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miner to go on trial for employee’s murder

May 14, 2019 News 0

A 50-year-old former mining operator is scheduled to go on trial Thursday (May 16), for the murder of one of his employees, who he alleged

MURDERED: David Campbell

ly set on fire in 2014.
Rajesh Roopnarine, also known as ‘Boss Man’ was arraigned before Justice Navindra Singh yesterday at the High Court in Georgetown.
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 6, 2014, at Mabura, Upper Demerara River, he murdered David Campbell. According to reports, the now dead man was a chainsaw operator. He sustained third degree burns about his body and died at the Georgetown Public Hospital seven days after he was reportedly set alight at a mining camp.
The incident occurred around on November 30, 2014. Campbell resided at Old Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.
His colleagues, Jason Persaud, Etwaroo Karran and Tyron Campbell, who were also in the camp when it was set alight, managed to escape without injuries.
Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Teriq Mohamed and Tuanna Hardy are presenting the State’s case.

 

More in this category

Sports

History cemented as FIFA Forward Project Pitch National Training Center officially commissioned

History cemented as FIFA Forward Project Pitch National Training...

May 14, 2019

Witnessed by a bevy of Presidents, Secretaries and other administrators from the Caribbean Football Union along with FIFA Direct or of Member Associations and Development – Mr. Veron Mosgengo-Omba,...
Read More
Bounty – Quicker Picker upper – Outdoor Hockey LeagueSaints on top in both men’s and women’s division

Bounty – Quicker Picker upper – Outdoor...

May 14, 2019

Pooran to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors

Pooran to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors

May 14, 2019

Hopetown Flames prepared and ready for Independence track meet

Hopetown Flames prepared and ready for...

May 14, 2019

Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter County Cricket B’ce beat E’bo in fantastic at mosphereInter-County cricket returns to Albion for first time in 11 years

Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter County Cricket...

May 14, 2019

Demerara overcome Select U17 by seven wickets at Everest CC

Demerara overcome Select U17 by seven wickets at...

May 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A nation of hustlers

    All across Guyana, the poor are setting up little trays, ice coolers and tents at road corners and on parapets. They are... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019