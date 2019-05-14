Miner to go on trial for employee’s murder

A 50-year-old former mining operator is scheduled to go on trial Thursday (May 16), for the murder of one of his employees, who he alleged

ly set on fire in 2014.

Rajesh Roopnarine, also known as ‘Boss Man’ was arraigned before Justice Navindra Singh yesterday at the High Court in Georgetown.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 6, 2014, at Mabura, Upper Demerara River, he murdered David Campbell. According to reports, the now dead man was a chainsaw operator. He sustained third degree burns about his body and died at the Georgetown Public Hospital seven days after he was reportedly set alight at a mining camp.

The incident occurred around on November 30, 2014. Campbell resided at Old Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

His colleagues, Jason Persaud, Etwaroo Karran and Tyron Campbell, who were also in the camp when it was set alight, managed to escape without injuries.

Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Teriq Mohamed and Tuanna Hardy are presenting the State’s case.