Hopetown Flames prepared and ready for Independence track meet

May 14, 2019 Sports 0

Hopetown Flames have their eyes set on the Independence Track and Field Championships set for May 18 and 19 at the National Track and Field

Hopetown Flames track club.

Centre, Leonora.
With a number of phenomenal talents emerging from Berbice, Manager of the club, Keisha Burnett, is optimistic of her athletes doing well on race day.
“We are well prepared and looking forward for the Independence meet, I expect my athletes to perform well because they have been doing great from the start of the year,” Burnett noted.

Matthew Gordon (leading the pack) will be in action at the Independence track meet on this Saturday.

With Guyana becoming a dominant force in athletics in the region at the youth and junior level, Burnett shared the view that track meets aid in development of athletes.
“Our athletes are preparing for future meets so the more they compete the better for them and I believe this meet provides exposure for our athletes and that is important,” Burnett noted.
In addition, with athletes such as 2019 Carifta gold medalist Matthew Gordon along with the likes of ace sprinter Lionel Marks and a few other notable names set to compete, their opponents are being put on notice to come prepared for stiff competition from Berbice’s most prominent clubs.
Action at the track and field event is set to start from 10 hours on May 18th and 19th.

 

 

