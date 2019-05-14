History cemented as FIFA Forward Project Pitch National Training Center officially commissioned

Witnessed by a bevy of Presidents, Secretaries and other administrators from the Caribbean Football Union along with FIFA Direct

or of Member Associations and Development – Mr. Veron Mosgengo-Omba, among other dignitaries, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday commissioned its FIFA Forward Project Pitch National Training Center at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones standing in for Honorable Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton (unavoidably absent), President of the GFF – Wayne Forde and his Executive members all savored the historical moment which cemented the federations ownership of its first football pitch.

The benefit of the facility which is nestled on 8.5 acres of land at Providence, East Bank Demerara has already been felt by the football fraternity in Guyana from national to club teams.

President Wayne Forde in his remarks told the esteemed gathering that the occasion underscores the symbolic significance of the GFF successfully completing its first FIFA Forward infrastructure all-weather football turf.

“To many we are finally delivering on a promise that was made almost three decades ago, to some it is simply a proud achievement for the local football family and for others it is an appropriate reminder of the limitless potential a stable and unified football family can foster.”

Forde noted that trough the FIFA Forward Programme, Forde noted that the federation have had both the opportunity and privilege to render itself to the unfinished work of administrators who would have served before.

“It is therefore with a deep sense of gratitude that I stand here today to acknowledge our collective indebtednesses to those who have served tirelessly and contributed to the success we are now celebrating today. The unavailability of good quality football facilities across our county continues to strangle the progress of the game. Football cannot fully develop without proper playing surfaces, changing rooms, lit fields.”

Forde further shared that his executive has set itself an ambitious target to construct one artificial field in each of its nine (9) Member Associations over the next five (5) years. He stressed that this task should not be left to the GFF and FIFA alone; the government and corporate Guyana must also play their roles.

“As we continue to advance this project in the coming months and years, may we embrace each challenge with a sense of duty and service to the beautiful game; It pleases me therefore to dedicate the GFF national training center to the dreams and aspirations of every boy and girl who will go on to represent the republic of Guyana with distinction in the future.”

President Forde expressed profound gratitude to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the FIFA Development Team for their unwavering support and commitment to the work of the GFF.

Mr. Mosgengo-Omba in his remarks stated that the vision of the FIFA President is to invest massively in the game in order to increase the total participation in football by players, coaches and referees.

“The inauguration of this facility in Guyana is in line with this vision. The FIFA President recognizes the challenges of Caribbean football. FIFA is proud of the progress that is being made by the GFF under the leadership of its president, Wayne Forde.”

He also stated that FIFA is looking forward to strengthening its relationship with the Government of Guyana whilst also expressing thanks to the Government for its committed support to the GFF by providing the land to build the facility.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones first expressed the excitement of the Government of Guyana in being able to share in the historic moment of the facility being commissioned.

“And of course we would want to share in the vision of President Wayne Forde of having nine such facilities established amongst its members. It is not by accident that just recently the government of Guyana would have signed an MOU with the GFF to see the realization of this vision. We are hopeful and very excited that perhaps in a few months from now we would be seated around the Durban Park area where we will facilitate another such facility.”

Jones outlined that his government is cognizant of the importance of sports development where young people throughout the length and breadth of the land would have an opportunity to exercise, participate and build their capacities.

“Where it’s necessary and where land needs to be made available to them {GFF}, we want you to rest assure that such would be done. Once again, I want to congratulate President Wayne Forde and his executive, I want to thank FIFA for its commitment demonstrated here today. I would want to say to Mr. Wayne Forde, that with the FIFA Forward Project, it can only be forward ever, backwards, never.”