Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:32 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gov’t, UNICEF partner on ‘Safe School Project’ for children of Venezuelan migrants

May 14, 2019 News 0

The Government of Guyana and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Guyana have partnered on a ‘Safe School Proje

Ian Jones, UNICEF Guyana’s Emergency Specialist

ct’ for the children of Venezuelan migrants, who are living in the Barima- Waini Region (Region One) and other regions.
This was announced by Mr. Ian Jones, UNICEF Guyana’s Emergency Specialist, at yesterday’s Multi-Stakeholder Committee Meeting at the Department of Citizenship, which is tasked with the monitoring of the migrant situation in Guyana.
As part of the project, UNICEF Guyana is partnering with the University of Guyana (UG)’s Engineering students to expand the learning spaces in the regions using local materials during the July/August school break.
The Region One villages of Kamwatta, Imbotero, Port Kaituma and Mabaruma will benefit from this initiative, while Whitewater, Mabaruma and Wauna (also in Region One) will receive learning materials and aids.
Moreover, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, UNICEF Guyana will continue its Early Childhood Development engagements in Yarakita, Imbotero and Khan’s Hill.
Meanwhile, the Department of Citizenship is in the process of finalising a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) developed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the implementation of Population Registration Identity Management Eco System (PRIMES).
Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix explained that the PRIMES will see migrants being registered using information and communication technology. The migrants will be issued with a card, which will be used as an indicator that they were processed and are legal in the country.
“So we are going to have laptops stationed in Regions One, Seven and other areas that are deemed necessary to capture information on the arriving persons. These systems would be supported by a mobile printer, which will facilitate the printing of an identity card to say that they were registered and are legal. I would like to make it clear that this is not a National Identification card and cannot be used for citizenship purposes. It is simply to identify them and for them to access social services,” he told the Department of Public Information.

 

More in this category

Sports

History cemented as FIFA Forward Project Pitch National Training Center officially commissioned

History cemented as FIFA Forward Project Pitch National Training...

May 14, 2019

Witnessed by a bevy of Presidents, Secretaries and other administrators from the Caribbean Football Union along with FIFA Direct or of Member Associations and Development – Mr. Veron Mosgengo-Omba,...
Read More
Bounty – Quicker Picker upper – Outdoor Hockey LeagueSaints on top in both men’s and women’s division

Bounty – Quicker Picker upper – Outdoor...

May 14, 2019

Pooran to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors

Pooran to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors

May 14, 2019

Hopetown Flames prepared and ready for Independence track meet

Hopetown Flames prepared and ready for...

May 14, 2019

Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter County Cricket B’ce beat E’bo in fantastic at mosphereInter-County cricket returns to Albion for first time in 11 years

Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter County Cricket...

May 14, 2019

Demerara overcome Select U17 by seven wickets at Everest CC

Demerara overcome Select U17 by seven wickets at...

May 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019