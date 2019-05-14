Cricket bat murder accused on trial

The trial of 22-year-old Jonathan Budhan, who is accused of beating a man to death with a cricket bat, got underway yesterday before Justice

Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown. Budhan, formerly of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on October 25, 2016, in the County of Demerara, he murdered 40-year-old Ramesh Manbodh.

According to reports, Budhan fatally beat Manbodh, of Lot 655 Best Village, West Coast Demerara on October 20, 2016.

After being admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, Manbodh died a few days later. It was reported that Budhan was on the run and later turned himself over to police.

Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Teriq Mohamed and Tuanna Hardy are presenting the State’s case. This trial is scheduled to continue this morning before a 12-member mixed jury.