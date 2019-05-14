Brazilian Army Captain duly recognised by GDF

Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:36 AM
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has awarded the Jungle and Amphibious Training (JATS) Badge to Brazilian Captain, Bruno Correa Andrade, in recognition of his provision of training of an exceptional standard in jungle warfare to GDF troops. The Citation and Badge were presented to Captain Andrade on Friday, May 10, by Commanding Officer, Training Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Julius Skeete. (Photo by LCPL Hanani Yah Warde of the G5 Branch)
May 14, 2019Witnessed by a bevy of Presidents, Secretaries and other administrators from the Caribbean Football Union along with FIFA Direct or of Member Associations and Development – Mr. Veron Mosgengo-Omba,...
May 14, 2019
May 14, 2019
May 14, 2019
May 14, 2019
May 14, 2019
On the day in this month that APNU+AFC achieved four years in office, the Caribbean Court of Justice metaphorically handed... more
People are in distress. Not about the blackouts or crime. But about the forthcoming decisions of the Caribbean Court of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As territorial claims go, Guatemala’s claim to all – every square inch – of Belize... more
