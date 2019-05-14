Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:36 AM

Brazilian Army Captain duly recognised by GDF

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has awarded the Jungle and Amphibious Training (JATS) Badge to Brazilian Captain, Bruno Correa Andrade, in recognition of his provision of training of an exceptional standard in jungle warfare to GDF troops. The Citation and Badge were presented to Captain Andrade on Friday, May 10, by Commanding Officer, Training Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Julius Skeete. (Photo by LCPL Hanani Yah Warde of the G5 Branch)

