Bounty – Quicker Picker upper – Outdoor Hockey LeagueSaints on top in both men’s and women’s division

Saints Hockey Club (SHC) finished the first half of the Bounty Paper Towel sponsored Outdoor Hockey League as the leaders in both t

he male and female divisions.

In the men’s SHC Savages finished top with 14 points from their six matches played, while on the women side, ‘Saints’, have a perfect record from their three games played.

Head coach of the side club, Robert Fernandes, is elated with the team’s performance and he explained that the factors surrounding their top performances, “The team has been working hard for a while, what is happening is that the youngsters are becoming very mature and they are getting more experience which is allowing them to make better decisions on the field while their technical skills are improving, all of which are translating to more consistent performances.”

He further noted that his side is young and they can only get better, “The majority of our team are under-20, they are improving incrementally. The youngsters are working hard and as coach it is really pleasing to see them improve at such a rapid rate.”

Having finished the first half strong, it is time for another aspect of training Fernandes revealed, “The focus will now shift immediately to indoor because of the two month break for the May-June rainy season. Also, slotted betwe

en this outdoor season, there is the Goals Galore indoor tournament which is set for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.”

The former national player explained that he was most pleased with the ladies, “As a coach that is most satisfying because Saints only started a women’s team, two years ago. In that two year period, they have made me and themselves proud. This is the biggest bright spot for Saints club, being more consistent against the more experienced teams.”

Charlia Webb has been one of the standout players for Saints both in the second and under-20 division, she shared with Kaieteur Sport that her intensive training with her club and the national squad are bringing results, “Going to Canada was a great experience. I learnt much on that tour and I am taking that experience and sharing the knowledge with my teammates. I have a great coach, great team and supportive parents, and I believe once Saints continue to train consistently, we can win the tournament.”

The Bounty Paper Towel Second Division Outdoor Development Hockey League will resume, late July. (Calvin Chapman)