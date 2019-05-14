Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:36 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bounty – Quicker Picker upper – Outdoor Hockey LeagueSaints on top in both men’s and women’s division

May 14, 2019 Sports 0

Saints Hockey Club (SHC) finished the first half of the Bounty Paper Towel sponsored Outdoor Hockey League as the leaders in both t

Speedsters Charlia Webb (right) of Saints and Sarah Klautky of Bingo Spartans race for possession.

he male and female divisions.
In the men’s SHC Savages finished top with 14 points from their six matches played, while on the women side, ‘Saints’, have a perfect record from their three games played.
Head coach of the side club, Robert Fernandes, is elated with the team’s performance and he explained that the factors surrounding their top performances, “The team has been working hard for a while, what is happening is that the youngsters are becoming very mature and they are getting more experience which is allowing them to make better decisions on the field while their technical skills are improving, all of which are translating to more consistent performances.”
He further noted that his side is young and they can only get better, “The majority of our team are under-20, they are improving incrementally. The youngsters are working hard and as coach it is really pleasing to see them improve at such a rapid rate.”
Having finished the first half strong, it is time for another aspect of training Fernandes revealed, “The focus will now shift immediately to indoor because of the two month break for the May-June rainy season. Also, slotted betwe

Saints and national men’s Coach, Robert Fernandes, gives instructions to Midfielder Kareem Mackenzie.

en this outdoor season, there is the Goals Galore indoor tournament which is set for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.”
The former national player explained that he was most pleased with the ladies, “As a coach that is most satisfying because Saints only started a women’s team, two years ago. In that two year period, they have made me and themselves proud. This is the biggest bright spot for Saints club, being more consistent against the more experienced teams.”
Charlia Webb has been one of the standout players for Saints both in the second and under-20 division, she shared with Kaieteur Sport that her intensive training with her club and the national squad are bringing results, “Going to Canada was a great experience. I learnt much on that tour and I am taking that experience and sharing the knowledge with my teammates. I have a great coach, great team and supportive parents, and I believe once Saints continue to train consistently, we can win the tournament.”
The Bounty Paper Towel Second Division Outdoor Development Hockey League will resume, late July. (Calvin Chapman)

 

More in this category

Sports

History cemented as FIFA Forward Project Pitch National Training Center officially commissioned

History cemented as FIFA Forward Project Pitch National Training...

May 14, 2019

Witnessed by a bevy of Presidents, Secretaries and other administrators from the Caribbean Football Union along with FIFA Direct or of Member Associations and Development – Mr. Veron Mosgengo-Omba,...
Read More
Bounty – Quicker Picker upper – Outdoor Hockey LeagueSaints on top in both men’s and women’s division

Bounty – Quicker Picker upper – Outdoor...

May 14, 2019

Pooran to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors

Pooran to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors

May 14, 2019

Hopetown Flames prepared and ready for Independence track meet

Hopetown Flames prepared and ready for...

May 14, 2019

Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter County Cricket B’ce beat E’bo in fantastic at mosphereInter-County cricket returns to Albion for first time in 11 years

Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter County Cricket...

May 14, 2019

Demerara overcome Select U17 by seven wickets at Everest CC

Demerara overcome Select U17 by seven wickets at...

May 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019